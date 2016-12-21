Authorities perplexed by discovery of decapitated goats

Was it a strange religious ritual? A bizarre case of littering? A Cubs fan's twisted celebration of breaking a 108-year-old curse? Arlington Heights police aren't quite sure what to make of the discovery of a decapitated goat carcass -- its head sitting nearby -- in a grocery store parking lot late last month. Police were called to the Jewel-Osco parking lot at 440 E. Rand Road the evening of Nov. 25 -- yes, Black Friday -- after an employee spotted the dead animal.

