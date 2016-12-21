Arlington Heights students embrace spirit of giving
Eighth-grade students from South Middle School in Arlington Heights embraced the spirit of giving Thursday when they traveled to Feed My Starving Children in Libertyville and packed bags of food for less fortunate people around the world. "This is a special event for our students and our staff," South Principal Piper Boston said in a news release.
