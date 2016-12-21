Arlington Heights police checkpoint in place on Friday
Arlington Heights police will be looking for drivers not wearing seat belts, driving under the influence, or committing other traffic-related offenses, during a roadside checkpoint Friday night. Cops will be stationed on Arlington Heights Road south of Algonquin Road to kick off the department's specialized traffic enforcement effort that runs through Jan. 2. It's part of the Illinois Department of Transportation's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, which is funded with federal traffic safety funds.
