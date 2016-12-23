2 face felonies after being accused of shooting BB guns at cars in Arlington Heights

Two men face a felony criminal damage to property charge in connection with accusations they shot BB guns at more than 40 parked cars in the village, Arlington Heights police said Friday. Stephen A. Hlavacek, 20, of Wheeling and Luis F. Landa Gutierrez, 18, of Prospect Heights , were both charged Wednesday with criminal damage to property, after police recovered eight BB guns and pellet guns suspected of belonging to the suspects, Deputy Police Chief Mike Hernandez said.

