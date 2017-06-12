Alex man swerved to miss cow, killed in Carter County crash, Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports
An Alex man who swerved to miss a cow died in a Carter County crash Monday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports. Christopher T. Williams, 47, of Alex, was dead at the scene of a crash about 9:20 p.m. on Interstate 35 about 3.2 miles north of Ardmore in Carter County, the patrol reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ardmore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joshua Kyle Luttrall is the biggest Moron in Ar... (May '16)
|Jun 2
|Tiff the Scholl
|20
|Body found in Hugo home (Dec '15)
|Apr '17
|brian morris
|4
|Ardmore Rape Suspect From Love Co. Sings And Ta... (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Suspiciously
|5
|Armore Oklahoma sucks!! (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|yo mom
|9
|looking for best nail salon
|Jan '17
|concerned
|1
|New "Texas" Chief of Police Paul Harris (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|tpakeeper
|32
|Moving to ardmore (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|sathornton
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ardmore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC