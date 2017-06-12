Alex man swerved to miss cow, killed ...

Alex man swerved to miss cow, killed in Carter County crash, Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports

Tuesday May 23 Read more: NewsOK.com

An Alex man who swerved to miss a cow died in a Carter County crash Monday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports. Christopher T. Williams, 47, of Alex, was dead at the scene of a crash about 9:20 p.m. on Interstate 35 about 3.2 miles north of Ardmore in Carter County, the patrol reports.

