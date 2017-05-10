Young Ardmore boy back home safe afte...

Young Ardmore boy back home safe after missing for two hours

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

ARDMORE, OK A six-year-old Ardmore boy is safe at home Tuesday night, but not before he went missing for nearly two hours that evening. The Carter County Sheriff says they got the call just after 5 p.m. The boy's mother said she couldn't find her six-year-old son and that's all it took for deputies and concerned neighbors to jump into action on the ground with horses, dog and ATVs.

