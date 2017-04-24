Heavy Rains, Severe Weather Threatens Eastern Oklahoma
Heavy rainfall threats will continue this morning through the day across part of central and eastern OK as a strong storm system ejects across the state. A few strong to severe storms may develop with large hail being the main threats for the northeastern portion of the state in addition to the heavy rainfall.
Ardmore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joshua Kyle Luttrall is the biggest Moron in Ar... (May '16)
|Mon
|Jamie Dundee
|19
|Body found in Hugo home (Dec '15)
|Apr 2
|brian morris
|4
|Ardmore Rape Suspect From Love Co. Sings And Ta... (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Suspiciously
|5
|Armore Oklahoma sucks!! (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|yo mom
|9
|looking for best nail salon
|Jan '17
|concerned
|1
|New "Texas" Chief of Police Paul Harris (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|tpakeeper
|32
|Moving to ardmore (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|sathornton
|5
