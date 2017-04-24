Heavy Rains, Severe Weather Threatens...

Heavy Rains, Severe Weather Threatens Eastern Oklahoma

Friday Apr 21 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Heavy rainfall threats will continue this morning through the day across part of central and eastern OK as a strong storm system ejects across the state. A few strong to severe storms may develop with large hail being the main threats for the northeastern portion of the state in addition to the heavy rainfall.

Ardmore, OK

