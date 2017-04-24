At least one dead when train, car collide in Davis
According to initial information coming in to the KTEN newsroom, at least one person may have been killed by the impact. DAVIS, OK -- According to initial information coming in to the KTEN newsroom, at least one person may have been killed by the impact.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ardmore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joshua Kyle Luttrall is the biggest Moron in Ar... (May '16)
|Apr 24
|Jamie Dundee
|19
|Body found in Hugo home (Dec '15)
|Apr 2
|brian morris
|4
|Ardmore Rape Suspect From Love Co. Sings And Ta... (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Suspiciously
|5
|Armore Oklahoma sucks!! (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|yo mom
|9
|looking for best nail salon
|Jan '17
|concerned
|1
|New "Texas" Chief of Police Paul Harris (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|tpakeeper
|32
|Moving to ardmore (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|sathornton
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ardmore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC