Lone Grove Wreck Backs Up Traffic on Highway 70
Traffic was backed up on Highway 70 near Brock road in Lone Grove after an SUV flipped on its side. LONE GROVE, OK - Traffic was backed up on Highway 70 near Brock road in Lone Grove after an SUV flipped on its side.
