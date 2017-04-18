Chickasaw Nation unveils new Ardmore Child Development Center
ARDMORE, Okla. The importance of education took center stage as Chickasaw Nation officials opened a one-of-a-kind child development center designed to encourage creativity and offer a unique learning atmosphere.
