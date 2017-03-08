Rodeo Rounds up Revenue for Ardmore

For the first time in years, a high school rodeo is coming to the Hardy Murphy Coliseum, and it's expected to bring hundreds of thousands of dollars with it. Garret Elmore is one of the 250 students who will be competing in this year's rodeo at the Hardy Murphy Coliseum, and after competing in nationals last year in Wyoming, he is excited to get to compete in his hometown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.