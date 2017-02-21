New lodge at Lake Murray opens

The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department on Wednesday celebrated the opening of the new Lake Murray State Park Lodge as the Oklahoma State Parks system celebrates its 80th birthday. "The completion of this new lodge further enhances the recreational facilities of Lake Murray State Park and helps attract more visitors to a beautiful part of our state," Gov. Mary Fallin said.

