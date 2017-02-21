New lodge at Lake Murray opens
The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department on Wednesday celebrated the opening of the new Lake Murray State Park Lodge as the Oklahoma State Parks system celebrates its 80th birthday. "The completion of this new lodge further enhances the recreational facilities of Lake Murray State Park and helps attract more visitors to a beautiful part of our state," Gov. Mary Fallin said.
Ardmore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joshua Kyle Luttrall is the biggest Moron in Ar... (May '16)
|Feb 21
|Tiff the Scholl
|16
|Ardmore Rape Suspect From Love Co. Sings And Ta... (Nov '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart Suspiciously
|5
|Armore Oklahoma sucks!! (Aug '11)
|Feb 2
|yo mom
|9
|looking for best nail salon
|Jan '17
|concerned
|1
|New "Texas" Chief of Police Paul Harris (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|tpakeeper
|32
|Moving to ardmore (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|sathornton
|5
|Annie sowells hefner
|Dec '16
|DoNiPhAn
|1
