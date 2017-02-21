Man in United States tries to trade vodka for girl scout cookies
A man in the United States was arrested after he made an unusual offer to girl scouts who were selling cookies. Police in Ardmore, Oklahoma, arrested 45-year-old Jerry Swanson for public intoxication at a local mall when he approached a group of girl scouts and asked if he could trade vodka for some cookies, according to police.
