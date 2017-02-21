Man in United States tries to trade v...

Man in United States tries to trade vodka for girl scout cookies

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Stuff.co.nz

A man in the United States was arrested after he made an unusual offer to girl scouts who were selling cookies. Police in Ardmore, Oklahoma, arrested 45-year-old Jerry Swanson for public intoxication at a local mall when he approached a group of girl scouts and asked if he could trade vodka for some cookies, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ardmore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joshua Kyle Luttrall is the biggest Moron in Ar... (May '16) Tue Tiff the Scholl 16
News Ardmore Rape Suspect From Love Co. Sings And Ta... (Nov '14) Feb 5 Phart Suspiciously 5
Armore Oklahoma sucks!! (Aug '11) Feb 2 yo mom 9
looking for best nail salon Jan '17 concerned 1
New "Texas" Chief of Police Paul Harris (Aug '10) Jan '17 tpakeeper 32
Moving to ardmore (Aug '16) Jan '17 sathornton 5
Annie sowells hefner Dec '16 DoNiPhAn 1
See all Ardmore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ardmore Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Carter County was issued at February 23 at 11:53AM CST

Ardmore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ardmore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Ardmore, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,466 • Total comments across all topics: 279,092,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC