Lawton water protector arrested at Standing Rock camp

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: KSWO

Lawton water protector arrested at Standing Rock camp - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - According to KWTV, Eric Poemoceah stayed behind after the deadline for protesters to get off federal property set forth in the executive order President Trump signed weeks ago.

