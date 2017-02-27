Drunk Buffoon Tries to Buy Girl Scout Cookies With Vodka
People will go to great lengths to get Girl Scout cookies. They'll also go to great depths.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ardmore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joshua Kyle Luttrall is the biggest Moron in Ar... (May '16)
|Feb 21
|Tiff the Scholl
|16
|Ardmore Rape Suspect From Love Co. Sings And Ta... (Nov '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart Suspiciously
|5
|Armore Oklahoma sucks!! (Aug '11)
|Feb 2
|yo mom
|9
|looking for best nail salon
|Jan '17
|concerned
|1
|New "Texas" Chief of Police Paul Harris (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|tpakeeper
|32
|Moving to ardmore (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|sathornton
|5
|Annie sowells hefner
|Dec '16
|DoNiPhAn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ardmore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC