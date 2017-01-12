TMC announces the first baby born in ...

TMC announces the first baby born in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

"Surprising I guess, I wasn't expecting it being it was January second, so, yeah, pretty cool," Britanie Richardson said. ARDMORE, OK -- January and February is the busiest time of year for most fitness centers, and some local gyms are finding ways to keep people motivated all year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ardmore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for best nail salon Jan 12 concerned 1
New "Texas" Chief of Police Paul Harris (Aug '10) Jan 11 tpakeeper 32
Moving to ardmore Jan 6 sathornton 5
Joshua Kyle Luttrall is the biggest Moron in Ar... (May '16) Dec 26 Tiff the Scholl 14
Annie sowells hefner Dec 20 DoNiPhAn 1
New opportunist in ardmore... beware ladies... Dec '16 concerned 1
Reiews Ardmore Carpet Cleaning Nov '16 jwallace123 1
See all Ardmore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ardmore Forum Now

Ardmore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ardmore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Pope Francis
 

Ardmore, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,179 • Total comments across all topics: 277,947,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC