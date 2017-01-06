Pro-rodeo champions drawn to the National Western arena by the...
Trevor Kastner, of Ardmore, Oklahoma, tries to hang on during the Bull Riding competition of the Pro Rodeo at the 2013 National Western Stock Show. Shane Proctor doesn't know if it was the excitement or the danger that drew him to bull riding, but after 12 years, 1,600 bulls and some brutal injuries, the 31-year-old competitor hasn't lost his taste for the sport.
