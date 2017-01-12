Mother furious after she says her fou...

Mother furious after she says her four-year-old son was forced to...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Daily Mail

Mother furious after she says her four-year-old son was forced to kiss another boy during a game of 'spin the bottle' at daycare - which then posted the video of the incident on Snapchat Dominique Green of Ardmore, Oklahoma, accused Little Angels Daycare employee of forcing her four-year-old son to kiss another boy In a video posted to Snapchat by a daycare employee, Green's son appears to be forced to kiss another boy One employee involved in the incident no longer works at the daycare and another employee was required to undergo training An Oklahoma mother angrily spoke out on Thursday after video of her four-year-old son kissing another boy during what appears to be a game of 'spin the bottle' at his daycare surfaced on social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ardmore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for best nail salon Jan 12 concerned 1
New "Texas" Chief of Police Paul Harris (Aug '10) Jan 11 tpakeeper 32
Moving to ardmore Jan 6 sathornton 5
Joshua Kyle Luttrall is the biggest Moron in Ar... (May '16) Dec 26 Tiff the Scholl 14
Annie sowells hefner Dec 20 DoNiPhAn 1
New opportunist in ardmore... beware ladies... Dec '16 concerned 1
Reiews Ardmore Carpet Cleaning Nov '16 jwallace123 1
See all Ardmore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ardmore Forum Now

Ardmore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ardmore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Pope Francis
 

Ardmore, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,179 • Total comments across all topics: 277,947,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC