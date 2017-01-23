Coalgate's Steve Cody finds niche in building innovative farm implements with Heavybilt Mfg.
There was a time in the early 1980s when Oklahoma's oil economy resembled California's gold rush of a century earlier. Thousands of people rushed in with the hope that oil would make them rich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ardmore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for best nail salon
|Jan 12
|concerned
|1
|New "Texas" Chief of Police Paul Harris (Aug '10)
|Jan 11
|tpakeeper
|32
|Moving to ardmore
|Jan 6
|sathornton
|5
|Joshua Kyle Luttrall is the biggest Moron in Ar... (May '16)
|Dec 26
|Tiff the Scholl
|14
|Annie sowells hefner
|Dec '16
|DoNiPhAn
|1
|Reiews Ardmore Carpet Cleaning
|Nov '16
|jwallace123
|1
|What happen to current police chief?
|Nov '16
|Peter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ardmore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC