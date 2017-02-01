Central Oregon Truck Co. driver Danny Leon-Guerrero named Highway...
In June, Danny Leon-Guerrero delivered a baby girl at a truck stop in Ardmore, Oklahoma. ALEXANDRIA, Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trucker.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ardmore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armore Oklahoma sucks!! (Aug '11)
|7 hr
|yo mom
|9
|looking for best nail salon
|Jan 12
|concerned
|1
|New "Texas" Chief of Police Paul Harris (Aug '10)
|Jan 11
|tpakeeper
|32
|Moving to ardmore
|Jan 6
|sathornton
|5
|Joshua Kyle Luttrall is the biggest Moron in Ar... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Tiff the Scholl
|14
|Annie sowells hefner
|Dec '16
|DoNiPhAn
|1
|Reiews Ardmore Carpet Cleaning
|Nov '16
|jwallace123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ardmore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC