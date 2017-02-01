Central Oregon Truck Co. driver Danny...

Central Oregon Truck Co. driver Danny Leon-Guerrero named Highway...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Trucker

In June, Danny Leon-Guerrero delivered a baby girl at a truck stop in Ardmore, Oklahoma. ALEXANDRIA, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trucker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ardmore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Armore Oklahoma sucks!! (Aug '11) 7 hr yo mom 9
looking for best nail salon Jan 12 concerned 1
New "Texas" Chief of Police Paul Harris (Aug '10) Jan 11 tpakeeper 32
Moving to ardmore Jan 6 sathornton 5
Joshua Kyle Luttrall is the biggest Moron in Ar... (May '16) Dec '16 Tiff the Scholl 14
Annie sowells hefner Dec '16 DoNiPhAn 1
Reiews Ardmore Carpet Cleaning Nov '16 jwallace123 1
See all Ardmore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ardmore Forum Now

Ardmore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ardmore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Ardmore, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,067 • Total comments across all topics: 278,500,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC