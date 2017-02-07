90-year-old man's truck and dog stolen

Friday Jan 13

A 90-year-old man is happy to have his dog and his truck back following a theft and police pursuit. It all began at the R and J's diner in the small town of Ringling, Oklahoma at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

