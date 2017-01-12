Early Morning House Fire in Ardmore K...

Early Morning House Fire in Ardmore Kills One Man

An Ardmore man was killed Friday morning, after his home caught fire. It happened just before 7 a.m. in the 200 block of F Street Southeast.

