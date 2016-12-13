DL Tyreece Lott Declares for the Frogs

DL Tyreece Lott Declares for the Frogs

For the second time in just a few days, the Frogs have beat out Oklahoma for a top defensive prospect - and this one comes from the Sooners own backyard. Defensive lineman Tyreece Lott, out of Ardmore, OK, chose TCU over OU, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, and Kansas after visiting Fort Worth over the weekend.

