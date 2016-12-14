CU signs transfer PattonCumberland golf coach Rich Williams announced ...
Cumberland golf coach Rich Williams announced the signing of Wiltshire, England, native Dominic Patton this week to scholarship papers for the 2017-18 academic year. Patton has spent the last year-and-a-half at Murray State College in Ardmore, Okla., playing for the Aggies and head coach Al Smith.
