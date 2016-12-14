CU signs transfer PattonCumberland golf coach Rich Williams announced ...

CU signs transfer PattonCumberland go...

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Cumberland golf coach Rich Williams announced the signing of Wiltshire, England, native Dominic Patton this week to scholarship papers for the 2017-18 academic year. Patton has spent the last year-and-a-half at Murray State College in Ardmore, Okla., playing for the Aggies and head coach Al Smith.

