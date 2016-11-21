'Don't be scared little girl' Terrify...

'Don't be scared little girl' Terrifying moment child finds wanted man hiding in closet

Nov 21, 2016 Read more: Daily Star

The 11-year-old said she was playing on her phone when the intruder appeared from in between her clothes before telling her: "Don't be scared little girl." Her terrified screams alerted her dad who managed to tackle the man to the ground before he ran of with $100 of her birthday money.

