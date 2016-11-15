2 men charged with conspiring to stea...

2 men charged with conspiring to steal trade secrets

Nov 15, 2016 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Two former employees of a Connecticut-based defense contractor have been indicted on charges connected to the theft of company trade secrets. Federal prosecutors said Monday that 45-year-old Jay Williams, of Griswold, and 33-year-old Jared Dylan Sparks, of Ardmore, Oklahoma, are charged with conspiracy to steal, upload, transmit and possess stolen trade secrets.

