2 men charged with conspiring to steal trade secrets
Two former employees of a Connecticut-based defense contractor have been indicted on charges connected to the theft of company trade secrets. Federal prosecutors said Monday that 45-year-old Jay Williams, of Griswold, and 33-year-old Jared Dylan Sparks, of Ardmore, Oklahoma, are charged with conspiracy to steal, upload, transmit and possess stolen trade secrets.
