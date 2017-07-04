Doughnuts Rising

Doughnuts Rising

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: North Coast Journal Weekly Politics

Sit-down doughnut options are too few and far between. And yet the doughnut should be a legitimate breakfast option alongside bacon and eggs, pancakes and waffles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll The KKK is officially a McK organization now in... (Jul '11) 4 hr Heather 266
California Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitat... Jul 2 Newsroom_LA 1
Do you LOVE or HATE Eureka? (Mar '10) Jul 2 Blythe bites dust 26
Review: New Joy Baptist Church Jul 2 NEW JOY BAPTIST C... 1
News Foot found in shoe likely not that of missing man (Nov '09) Jun 28 Elynn 15
Why Arcata Sucks (Mar '10) Jun 26 Ceder Pie 36
News Animal control checks on man with more than 100... Jun 25 Pig farmer 1
See all Arcata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcata Forum Now

Arcata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Arcata, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,949 • Total comments across all topics: 282,264,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC