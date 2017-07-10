Arcata police chief and other city officials hold press conference...

Almost three months have passed since the stabbing death of Humboldt State University student David Josiah Lawson, and no one is currently in custody for his murder. At the press conference updating the public on the investigation into the murder of Humboldt State student David Josiah Lawson are civil rights attorney Shelley Mack, Arcata City Manager Karen Deemer, Elijah Chandler, Josiah's friend who tried to save him, APD Chief Tom Chapman, Mayor Susan Ornelas and City Council Member Sofia Pereira.

