A+E BlogThe Arcata Bubble

A Pied Piper of bubbles led off the red, white and blue Fourth of July Bubbles Parade around the Arcata Plaza in the morning, followed by live music, a family-friendly Kids Zone, aerial silk dancers, a nonprofit fundraiser dunk tank and lots of food and drink options. Vicky Joyce, owner of the store Bubbles, donated the usual mix of bubble-making options for the Bubbles Parade, but a "professional" by the name of "Bubbles" from San Francisco and his assistant Savannah Vosbee, of Farmington, New Mexico, created a bubble storm before, during and after the parade.

