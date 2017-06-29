Wrong-way driver, 62, killed in head-on collision near Eureka

On Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at approximately 10:25 p.m., for reasons still under investigation, a 62-year-old Eureka man was driving his Toyota 4Runner the wrong direction on U.S. Highway 101 just south of Murray Road in McKinleyville. Thirty-two-year-old Gyle Maruska of Arcata was driving a 2015 Dodge 5500 pickup and trailer northbound on U.S. Highway 101 approaching Murray Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.