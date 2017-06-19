Timber Heritage Association to offer speeder rides
Rides run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is available at the Samoa Shops Complex. Prices for the 25-minute trips along Humboldt Bay are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors 62 and older, $4 for children ages 3 to 10 and free for kids 2 and under.
