Throwback Thursday: Reveling in the spirit of the Humboldt oyster

At the first Oyster Festival, local restaurant owners would enter a dish to win the honor of having it showcased in seafood restaurants across Humboldt County as “Oysters Arcata.” The Arcata Bay Oyster Festival is often seen as a right of passage for residents on the North Coast, but the festival was once a new idea back in the early 1990s and its first coverage in the Times-Standard started with an announcement detailing events for the upcoming Saturday. According to the article “Oyster: Farming under Arcata Bay,” published on June 9, 1991, local oyster fisherman Scott Sterner would sell half his shellfish locally and half to Los Angeles.

