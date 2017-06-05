The SetlistKicking Off Summer
The Invincible Czars play the soundtrack to Nosferatu at the Eureka Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14. Electric-acoustic "mayhem" are on the bill this evening at the Mad River Brewery Tap room in Blue Lake at 6 p.m. Returning to the outdoor stage is Kaptain Kirk's Kosmic Koncoction, which will be jamming the eclectic tunes free of charge. Three hours later, David Dondero - whom NPR hailed as one of "the best living songwriters" about a decade ago - is making a visit to the Miniplex stage in Arcata.
