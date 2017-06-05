The army arrives

The army arrives

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Lake County Record-Bee

This is part of a series excerpted from Gene Paleno's book “Lake County History: A Mystical Adventure in Time.” Ben Kelsey called on the Army to 'punish the miscreants for these foul murders.' Not waiting for military action, Ben organized a group of armed settlers, who rode off on a killing rampage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Friendly Stars Workshop Riverside Thu FRIENDLY STARS RI... 1
986 W. Citrus St. Riverside, CA 92507 Thu RIVERSIDE CALIFORNIA 1
Review: Central/Watkins Business Park Thu CENTRAL WATKINS RIV 1
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Jun 7 Talk To The Hand 6
rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian... Jun 7 Talk To The Hand 24
News Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for... May 24 Hoo Hoo 2
1998 world war 3 ia over ..8 ball of cocaine fo... May 21 floyd 1994 1
See all Arcata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcata Forum Now

Arcata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Arcata, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,025 • Total comments across all topics: 281,642,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC