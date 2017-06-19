Spike in property crime reports in Ar...

Spike in property crime reports in Arcata

12 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

The Arcata Police Department would like to remind residents to “Lock It or Lose It!” in response to a spike in the number of property crime reported to our agency. The Arcata Police Department would like to focus the public's attention on how best to prevent residential burglaries, motor vehicle burglaries and vehicle theft.

