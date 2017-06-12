Quake shakes Westhaven
This strike-slip earthquake ruptured within the descending Gorda Plate,” a Redwood Coast Tsunami Work Group Facebook post said. By Sunday morning over 300 people across Humbioldt County filled out a “Felt Report” on the USGS website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09)
|Mon
|USA
|288
|Woman arrested for alleged DUI, causing injury (Mar '10)
|Mon
|The wife
|154
|Why do White Trash of Glendale eat Armenian Food? (Aug '11)
|Sun
|Edmond tarverdyan
|66
|Commune
|Jun 11
|Foggy humboldt
|2
|1998 world war 3 ia over ..8 ball of cocaine fo...
|Jun 11
|Dropping dampers
|2
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|Jun 11
|Smh at these fux
|3
|Review: Friendly Stars Workshop Riverside
|Jun 8
|FRIENDLY STARS RI...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC