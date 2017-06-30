Press Conference Sheds Little Light on Lawson Case

Two months and two weeks after the April 15 death of David Josiah Lawson, a 20-year-old Humboldt State University student who was fatally stabbed at an off-campus party, little in the way of new information has been made public. Today a group of Lawson's family members and friends holding Justice for Josiah posters joined Arcata city officials on the HSU quad beside Arcata Police Chief Tom Chapman as he updated media on the case.

