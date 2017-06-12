Oyster Fest returns to Arcata on June 17

Oyster Fest returns to Arcata on June 17

Friday Jun 9

The annual Arcata Bay Oyster Festival tradition continues for the 27th time. This year it will be held on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the Arcata Plaza.

