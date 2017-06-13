Officials Announce Lawson Reward, Fac...

Officials Announce Lawson Reward, Face Charging 'Conundrum'

Tuesday

Michelle Chermaine Lawson issues an emotional plea for anyone who may have information about her son's death to come forward. The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever fatally stabbed David Josiah Lawson on April 15 has swollen to $21,000, the city of Arcata recently announced.

