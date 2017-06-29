Music Tonight: Thursday June 29
Fred & Jr. get the weekend underway at Mad River Brewery's Tap Room this evening at 6 p.m. and they'll be doing their swing/jazz thing for free while you enjoy the sunshine and local beer. Down in Arcata at The Miniplex, you'll find the "finest in retro synth dark wave, think Siouxie and the Banshees for the David Lynch set," courtesy of Troller out of Austin along with fellow Holodeck label mate Samantha Glass from Madison, Wisonsin.
