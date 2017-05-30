Murder trial of Giddings, Huntzinger starts Tuesday
Billy Joe Giddings, 35, and Robert Louis Huntzinger, 34, are accused of robbing and fatally shooting Trevor Mark Harrison at his Arcata residence in May 2015 during a suspected marijuana deal. Humboldt County Deputy District Attorney Roger Rees is prosecuting the two and said the trial will start Monday before Humboldt County Superior Court Judge Dale Reinholtsen.
