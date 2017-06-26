Multiple fire agencies extinguish 2.5...

Multiple fire agencies extinguish 2.5-acre brush fire in Manila

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Times-Standard

The brush fire this afternoon in Manila was about 2.5 acres and was extinguished in about 30 minutes, according to Humboldt Bay Fire battalion chief Chris Jelinek, who was out responding to the early afternoon fire. The fire response was led by the Arcata Fire District with assistance from Samoa Peninsula Fire District, Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service, according to Jelinek.

