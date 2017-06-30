Mother of slain HSU student urges tra...

Mother of slain HSU student urges transparency in murder probe

Wednesday

The mother of slain 19-year old Humboldt State University student David Josiah Lawson is set to talk with Arcata city officials Thursday about the investigation into her son's death. Over the past two days, Michelle-Charmaine Lawson and friends have passed out flyers to businesses in downtown Arcata, demanding “Justice for Josiah.” Lawson, a Redlands resident, said she's has traveled to Arcata to discuss what she said was a lack of transparency surrounding the investigation into her son's death with Arcata Mayor Susan Ornelas, city manager Karen Diemer, Arcata Police Department Detective Todd Dokweiler and city attorney Nancy Diamond.

