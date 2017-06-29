Jury Convicts 1, Acquits Another in Marijuana Deal Shooting

Two years after a 38-year-old Arcata resident was shot to death in what officials say was a marijuana deal gone bad, a jury has found one man guilty of second degree murder but acquitted another on all charges. Billy Joe Giddings was convicted in the death Trevor Mark Harrison, who was shot in his mother's home on the 2000 block of Eastern Avenue, in Arcata, late on the evening of May 9, 2015.

