HSU graduate pens debut novel
Humboldt State University graduate Chris Riley - who currently works as a schoolteacher in the Sacramento area - has written his debut novel, “The Sinking of the Angie Piper.” “In short, the novel is one of literary suspense, about a young Alaskan crab fisherman who learns the value of courage and forgiveness from his best friend with Down syndrome,” Riley said. “I did considerable research while writing the novel, consulting both professional crab fishermen, as well as Coast Guard personnel,” he said.
