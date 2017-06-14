Hook and Ladder Run firefighters fundraiser draws global participants to Livermore
Some 1,500 runners take off from Wente Vineyards for the 9th Annual Hook and Ladder Run on June 4. Taking part in the Hook and Ladder run are, from left to right, Corey Hamlin, Shannon Hamlin, Travis Popp, Amy Martin, Daniel Martin, and 3-year-old Mitch Hamilin. Livermore City Councilman Bob Coomber, left, Kevin Graves, and service dog Sam are among the participants of the Hook and Ladder Run June 4 in Livermore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: California Department of Rehabilitation
|Wed
|DEPT OF REHABILIT...
|1
|Review: Inland Regional Center
|Wed
|INLAND REGIONAL C...
|1
|Review: Social Vocational Services
|Wed
|SVS RIVERSIDE
|1
|Review: Riverside-Hunter Park Metrolink Station
|Wed
|METROLINK
|1
|Review: Burger King
|Wed
|BURGER KING RIVER...
|1
|Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09)
|Jun 12
|USA
|288
|Woman arrested for alleged DUI, causing injury (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|The wife
|154
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC