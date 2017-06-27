Grand jury issues report on county wa...

Grand jury issues report on county waste management

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: Times-Standard

Humboldt Waste Management Authority provides a vital service, one that our community depends on to ensure safe, sanitary, efficient, and environmentally-sensitive disposal and recycling of household and industrial waste. The Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury has not investigated HWMA's operations since 2000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Foot found in shoe likely not that of missing man (Nov '09) 9 hr Elynn 15
Poll The KKK is officially a McK organization now in... (Jul '11) Mon Contrail 998 265
Do you LOVE or HATE Eureka? (Mar '10) Mon Ceder Pie 25
Why Arcata Sucks (Mar '10) Mon Ceder Pie 36
News Animal control checks on man with more than 100... Jun 25 Pig farmer 1
HONDO'S Original Spanish Rice Recipe Jun 23 Kmjpandora 1
Commune Jun 19 trumpnoze 3
See all Arcata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcata Forum Now

Arcata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Arcata, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,734 • Total comments across all topics: 282,099,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC