Good Vibrations

Marimba One, the Arcata-based producer of world-class marimbas, vibraphones and mallets, is joining Humboldt State University in sponsoring the International Katarzyna Mycka Marimba Festival , happening June 2-11 . Hosted by artistic director and Polish marimba virtuoso Katarzyna Mycka, it's the first time the IKMMA is being held outside of Europe.
