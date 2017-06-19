Giddings: a I just shot hima

One of the two men accused of killing an Arcata resident in May 2015 testified Monday that when he entered the house to attempt a marijuana deal for the third time that day, the victim was holding a gun. After two previously failed marijuana transactions, Billy Joe Giddings said he walked into the Arcata apartment behind Kimberly Steele and about 8 feet in front of Robert Huntzinger.

