Giddings: a I just shot hima
One of the two men accused of killing an Arcata resident in May 2015 testified Monday that when he entered the house to attempt a marijuana deal for the third time that day, the victim was holding a gun. After two previously failed marijuana transactions, Billy Joe Giddings said he walked into the Arcata apartment behind Kimberly Steele and about 8 feet in front of Robert Huntzinger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commune
|22 hr
|trumpnoze
|3
|Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09)
|22 hr
|sell camp david 2...
|290
|STD in D C, Report
|22 hr
|whooeee hurts to pea
|1
|Review: California Department of Rehabilitation
|Jun 14
|DEPT OF REHABILIT...
|1
|Review: Inland Regional Center
|Jun 14
|INLAND REGIONAL C...
|1
|Review: Social Vocational Services
|Jun 14
|SVS RIVERSIDE
|1
|Review: Riverside-Hunter Park Metrolink Station
|Jun 14
|METROLINK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC