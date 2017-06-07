EPD Chief Mills Accepts Post in Santa Cruz
Eureka Police Chief Andrew Mills has accepted a job offer from the city of Santa Cruz and, pending a background investigation, will be leaving after three and a half years on the job here. Reached this evening, Mills said the change is bittersweet and comes for a mixture of personal and professional reasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|10 hr
|Talk To The Hand
|6
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|10 hr
|Talk To The Hand
|24
|Review: Goodwill Southern California Riverside ...
|Jun 4
|GOODWILL RIVERSIDE
|61
|Review: Wendy's
|Jun 4
|WENDYS RIVERSIDE
|1
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|May 24
|Hoo Hoo
|2
|1998 world war 3 ia over ..8 ball of cocaine fo...
|May 21
|floyd 1994
|1
|Commune
|Apr '17
|BlueIrisheyez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC